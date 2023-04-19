High-level probe into Ambai police brutality continues
MADURAI: The second phase of the probe by an IAS officer into the alleged heavy-handed police brutality in some stations under the Ambasamudram subdivision of Tirunelveli district is going on at the taluk office.
The former Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh, along with some fellow police personnel, faces charges of torture and is currently suspended.
Based on a petition complaint preferred by E Subash of KTC Nagar, Palayamkottai, a case was filed by Tirunelveli District Crime Branch on Monday against the suspended ASP under four Sections of IPC.
P Amutha, High-Level Inquiry officer, appointed by the State government, on Tuesday conducted inquiries with those summoned.
Three victims including Mariappan, who belong to Sivanthipuram, Subash, and Vedhanarayanan appeared before the inquiry officer.
During the course of the inquiry from 10.40 am, the inquiry officer recorded their statements. On Monday, eleven victims were questioned, sources said.
The victims alleged that the suspended ASP Balveer Singh broke their teeth using gravel stones and then pulled out their teeth using pliers; put stones into their mouths and struck them on the cheeks, causing injuries in their mouths and severe bleeding.
Sources also added that the police officer, Inspectors, and Sub Inspectors including women police allegedly hit the victims on their limbs and buttocks with lathis.
Earlier, the first phase of inquiry by this IAS officer was scheduled on April 10, but no victim or witness turned up to give evidence at the inquiry, sources said.
Maharajan, advocate and leader, Nethaji Subash Senai, Tirunelveli, said the action should not be confined to Balveer Singh, but also the other police personnel, who stood behind the torture.
