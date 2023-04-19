HC dismisses PIL seeking free air ambulance
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed a Public Interest Litigation seeking a direction to the Centre and state government to provide helicopter ambulance service free of cost to citizens.
The division bench comprising acting Chief Justice T Raja and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy dismissed the plea by S Ayya from Tirunelveli stating that the petition without any basic evidence has been filed for publicity.
Earlier, the plaintiff submitted that for the social and economic status of the people in the state of Tamil Nadu, the state government and the centre should immediately initiate the implementation of Helicopter Ambulance across the country and this may lead to developing the social and economical status of the individual.
Therefore, the petitioner prayed for the direction to grant free, cashless Helicopter Ambulance Service to patients throughout India in need.
Responding to this, Pleader Muthukumar representing the state government submitted that Tamil Nadu has the best Air Ambulance service in India.
