Farmers stage sit-in at Arani RDO’s office protesting bribe menace

ARANI: Six farmers from a village near Arani town on Wednesday staged a sit-in protest at the Arani RDO’s office against the local DPC staff asking for mamool.

The farmers Ranjit, Prem Kumar and Subramani and three others of Sanarpalayam of Sevoor village panchayat took a total of 115 bags of paddy to the DPC functioning at Ariyapadi nearby.

When the farmers asked that their loads be weighed the same day, staff reportedly demanded mamool of Rs.1 per kg which according to them would have amounted to more than Rs 5000.

The six farmers then took the paddy bags to the RDO’s office and staged a sit-in on the verandah. As the RDO was away for an inspection in which collector B Murugesh was participating, office staff held talks with the agitating farmers and promised action as soon as the RDO returned.