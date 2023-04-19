EOW DSP suspended for taking Rs 32L bribe
CHENNAI: A deputy Superintendent of Police attached to the Economics Offences Wing (EOW)-CID was placed under suspension for allegedly demanding Rs 5 crore and accepting Rs 32 lakh as advance from one of the accused in a financial scam busted recently to ‘slow-down’ the investigation.
The order was issued by Additional Director General of Police Abin Dinesh Modak on Tuesday to place DSP Kabilan under suspension.
Inquiries revealed that DSP Kabilan has been assigned to investigate the fraud committed by the International Financial Services (IFS), a Vellore-based financial firm which swindled Rs 6,000 crore from more than 89,000 depositors promising to give them 25 per cent to 30 per cent interest every month.
Kabilan allegedly assured one of the suspects to show lenience and slow down the investigation if he paid up Rs 5 crore as bribe. As per the deal they negotiated, the accused reportedly gave Rs 32 lakh to the DSP as the first tranche of bribe.
However, information about the deal came to the notice of other police officials and it reached the top brass. Following this, ADGP Abin Dinesh Modak ordered a probe into the issue. After the inquiry confirmed that DSP Kabilan had taken the bribe, he was placed under suspension. The case of alleged bribery will be investigated by DVAC, said sources.
