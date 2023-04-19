Custodial torture case: CB-CID to probe case against Balveer Singh

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu police on Wednesday transferred case against Balveer Singh, a suspended IPS officer accused of custodial torture – including plucking breaking their teeth using cutting pliers – to CB-CID for further probe.
The transfer was based on a recommendation from P Amudha who was probing the complaints.
The Tirunelveli District Crime Branch had earlier registered a case against suspended Ambasamudram ASP Balveer Singh under various Sections of IPC including 323, 324, 326 (voluntarily causes grievous hurt by means of any instrument for shooting, stabbing or cutting, or any instrument, used as a weapon) and 506 (1) criminal intimidation.
