18 quacks arrested in Salem region in 20 days: DIG
COIMBATORE: As many as 18 quacks were arrested in Salem Range in the past 20 days, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) of Salem Range S Rajeswari said Wednesday. The Salem range comprises Salem, Namakkal, Dharmapuri and Krishnagiri districts.
“The momentum of the drive against quacks will continue and also monitoring has been enhanced. Strict action will be taken against those offering treatments without studying valid medicine courses,” Rajeswari told media on the sidelines of the weekly petition mela in Salem.
The drive against quacks was initiated jointly by the police department and the health department as part of the statewide crackdown following directions from the High Court.
The official also said the police department has been involved in creating awareness among people to prevent incidents of honour killing in the Salem region.
On receiving petitions from more than 60 people, the DIG issued directions to the police personnel to carry out a detailed probe and take immediate action to redress the issue.
“Petitions were received from the public on Wednesdays and they were informed of the time taken for its disposal. Repeated petitioners, who have already given petitions in police stations, were considered as new petitioners and their grievance is redressed,” she said. The DIG also said that most of the repeat petitions were on land and property-related issues.
