OPS stands in EPS' way again, this time in EC

CHENNAI: Suffering a series of legal blows, an undaunted O Panneerselvam has taken his fight for AIADMK's top post to the Election Commission of India.

The former CM has filed a petition with the election body not to recognise his rival Edappadi K Palaniswami as the party's general secretary. Panneerselvam's supporter Pugazhenthi had already submitted a petition regarding the same.

Following Palaniswami's litigation at the Delhi HC, the court gave EC 10 days time to make a call on updating the change in AIADMK's bylaws on its website enabling the party to fight polls.

In its April 12 direction, the bench led by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Yadav also had observed that Panneerselvam can approach the EC to express his grievances and seek legal remedies.

Notably, Justice Pratibha M Singh recused herself from hearing EPS' plea on April 10.