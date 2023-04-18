TamilNadu

OPS stands in EPS' way again, this time in EC

Panneerselvam's supporter Pugazhenthi had already submitted a petition not to recognise Palaniswami as general secretary.
O Panneerselvam
O PanneerselvamFile photo
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Suffering a series of legal blows, an undaunted O Panneerselvam has taken his fight for AIADMK's top post to the Election Commission of India.

The former CM has filed a petition with the election body not to recognise his rival Edappadi K Palaniswami as the party's general secretary. Panneerselvam's supporter Pugazhenthi had already submitted a petition regarding the same.

Following Palaniswami's litigation at the Delhi HC, the court gave EC 10 days time to make a call on updating the change in AIADMK's bylaws on its website enabling the party to fight polls.

In its April 12 direction, the bench led by Justice Purushaindra Kumar Yadav also had observed that Panneerselvam can approach the EC to express his grievances and seek legal remedies.

Notably, Justice Pratibha M Singh recused herself from hearing EPS' plea on April 10.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

AIADMK
O Panneerselvam
EPS
Edappadi K Palaniswami
ECI
Election Commission of India

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in