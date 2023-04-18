Ilayaperumal Centenary Memorial will be set up in Chidambaram: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced in the Assembly under Rule 110 on Tuesday that a Centenary Memorial Hall will be set up for Ilaya Perumal in Chidambaram, Cuddalore.

Stalin also mentioned that Ilayaperumal was the one who fought for the abolition of untouchability and was elected to the Parliament thrice and the Tamil Nadu Assembly once.

It is also noted that he was the State President of Congress in 1979.

He said that the foundation of the Prevention of Atrocities Act is the Ilayaperumal Commission's report (Untouchability : Economic and Educational development of Scheduled castes).

Opposition parties, including AIADMK and Congress, welcomed the announcement of the Chief Minister.