Govt awaiting panel’s report on Vengavayal incident: S Regupathy

The minister said this while responding to Balaji, who said that there was an increase of 400 cases booked under the SC/ST Atrocities Act in 2021-2022 when compared to the previous year. On the other hand, the conviction rate has declined from 11% in 2020-2021 to 9.6% 2021-2022.

Pocso case has increased from 166 in 2020-2021 to 258 in 2021-2022, he said, and continued that caste discrimination prevails in 430 villages in the state. The government should take measures to spread awareness to eradicate caste discrimination.