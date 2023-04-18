As heatwave grips India, TN relatively safe: RMC

CHENNAI: With mortality due to heat waves making headlines across the country, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai has assured that there is no cause for panic in Tamil Nadu as there is less chance of an immediate heat wave threat in the State.

The India Meteorological Department has warned against heat wave conditions in several states including Delhi, Andhra, West Bengal, Odisha, Maharashtra and Tripura. Also, states including Andhra, Bengal and Tripura have instructed educational institutions to remain closed for the next few days.

“Though the maximum temperature is likely to surge above two-three degree Celsius in Tamil Nadu, there is less chance for the heat wave to hit the State anytime soon,” said Dr S Balachandran, Deputy Director-General of Meteorology of Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.

“As the temperature surges in the State, a usual phenomenon during the summer, it is noted that the heat wave criteria do not match the temperature in the State. If the State gets heat waves, the coastal and interior districts would record above 37 degree Celsius and 40 degree Celsius respectively,” said the weather official.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heat wave warning for the neighbouring state, Andhra Pradesh. So in the nearby districts such as Tiruvallur and Vellore, the impact will be more, and the temperature was recorded at around 39 degrees Celsius, Chennai weather office sources said.

The highest maximum temperature was recorded in Erode at 41 degree Celsius (105.8 degrees Fahrenheit) on Monday. Followed by Karur at 40.8 degrees Celsius, Vellore, Madurai and Tirupathur at 39.8 degrees Celsius, Tiruchy at 39.7 degrees Celsius, and Tiruthani, Namakkal at 39.5 degrees Celsius.