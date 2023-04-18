1,400-yr-old temple tank renovation nearly over; 40 more to be taken up
TIRUCHY: The residents and civic administration in Thanjavur have taken up a temple tank renovation project to revive the 1,400-year-old Karuna Swamy temple tank at an estimated cost of Rs 2.15 crore under the Smart City programme.
The temple tank, otherwise called Surya Pushkarani alias Thirukulam covers an area of 5.5 acres and has been the primary source of water for the erstwhile Thanjavur. But the passage to recharge water in the tank was closed due to encroachments.
In 2019, the residents in the nearby areas started crowd funding and commenced the renovation of the tank. They identified the water passage from Vadavaru and renovated it.
Meanwhile, the Thanjavur civic administration allocated a fund of Rs 2.15 crore under the Smart City programme. Subsequently, the tank was desilted and banks were strengthened along with beautification works with the construction of decorative lamp posts, seats, and walking paths.
On Tuesday, Mayor Shan Ramanathan, who inspected the ongoing works along the temple tank, said there are as many as 40 such temple tanks to be restored.
“So far, we have renovated Ayyankulam, Samantha Kulam and Azhagi Kulam under the Smart City programme and around 90 per cent of works have been completed in the Karuna Swamy temple tank. Similarly, the Jain tank and Kujilian kulam at Karanthai are underway”, Ramanathan said.
He also said the Karuna Swamy temple which is 1,400 years old would be revived and protected for years and made for public usage soon after the completion of the works. Deputy Mayor Anjugam Boopathy, Executive Engineer Jagadeesan and others were present.
