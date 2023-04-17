Use Indian medicines to overcome heat strokes: Ramana Saraswathi

TIRUCHY: Ariyalur Collector P Ramana Saraswathi who inaugurated the Siddha and Homoeopathy medical camp as a part of ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ on Monday urged the people to make use of such Indian medication to overcome the heat strokes in summer.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the camp at Ariyalur Medical College premises, the Collector Ramana Saraswathi said, the health department has been initiating several steps to help the people to overcome prolonged illnesses.

As a part of the ongoing ‘Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam’ programme, the Siddha and Homoeopathy medical camps have been organised during the summer days.

“The Indian medicines are the best to overcome heat strokes due to excess heat waves. The people should come forward to avail the benefits,” said the Collector.

Stating that the Indian medicines would cure several prolonged illnesses, the Collector said, the Siddha medicines can easily cure diabetes, blood pressure, ulcer, skin diseases, constipation, sinusitis, thyroid issues and problems faced by pregnant women.