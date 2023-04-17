Reporters Diary: Congress men in high ‘spirits’
CHENNAI: The Indian National Congress (INC) has a long history of fighting for the enforcement of prohibition policy in the country, and in the State as well. But recently, two of its MLAs took a contradictory stand.
Nanganeri constituency MLA Ruby Manoharan found himself in a spot in the State assembly after Speaker Appavoo questioned his principle over prohibition.
The national party’s legislator, while participating in the debate on the demands for grants for Commercial Taxes, Registration and Information and Publicity departments, advocated the lifting of the ban on toddy tapping. “The State government should lift the ban on toddy tapping as it’d help in the livelihood of people living in the Tuticorin, Tirunelveli and Kanyakumari districts where the palm trees are grown in large numbers,” he said.
Pointing out that the Kerala government allows toddy sale, he said that toddy made from palm trees naturally boosts immunity.
When the Speaker asked his stand as a Congress man on allowing toddy sale, Manoharan, who was taken aback, retorted that when compared to the liquor sold through Tasmac, toddy is a better alternative.
Another Congress legislator, JMH Aasan Moulaana, representing Velachery constituency sought an extension of the working hours of Tasmac retail outlets to avoid black-market sale. He said after Tasmac shops’ closing time, liquor bottles are sold illegally.
“To put an end to the illegal sale of liquor and revenue leakage, the government should extend the working time of Tasmac outlets by an hour,” he suggested.
