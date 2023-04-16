Kejriwal joins Stalin in the 'anti-governor' bandwagon, to fix time-limit for Bill approvals

Arvind Kejriwal penned a letter dated April 15 to MK Stalin saying, "It is a forgone conclusion that democracy in India is suffering from blows every single day. Every tenet of our glorious constitution stands compromised - be it liberty, equality, secularism, or fraternity. It is also beyond doubt that our federal structure, which enfranchised people in the most remote corners, is in grave danger from forces that seek to illegitimately centralise all power.

"Our federal polity, and clearly laid out roles and responsibilities of the Union and State Governments in the Constitution of India, have resulted in a united nation and a cohesive society despite all apprehensions of fragmentation that arose when we achieved independence from colonial rule. However, it is disheartening to note that these principles are being regularly discarded nowadays," he added.

Kejriwal related the situation of Tamil Nadu, where Governor is criticised for sitting on Bills, to the other non-BJP ruled states. He cited the blocking of Delhi Budget presentation and the hinderances to GNCTD's functioning to make his case.

Treading the path of Tamil Nadu assembly, Kejriwal said the Delhi Vidhan Sabha too will table a resolution urging Union government and President to fix a time-limit to approve Bills passed by the respective legislative assemblies.