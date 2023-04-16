Kejriwal joins Stalin in the 'anti-governor' bandwagon, to fix time-limit for Bill approvals

CHENNAI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in his letter to Tamil Nadu counterpart Stalin has commended TNLA's resolution on fixing a time-limit for approval of Bills and added Delhi Vidhan Sabha too will table a similar resolution.
MK Stalin shared a letter he had received from Arvind Kejriwal and thanked him for supporting TNLA's resolution. Stalin stated that 'No appointed governor may interfere with the legislative authority and duties of "elected" governments'.
MK Stalin captioned his Instagram post, "Thank you Hon @ArvindKejriwal for commending TNLA's resolution & joining our bandwagon. Indeed, the sovereignty of the legislature is supreme in any democracy. No 'appointed' Governor shall undermine the legislative power & responsibilities of 'elected' Govts."
Arvind Kejriwal penned a letter dated April 15 to MK Stalin saying, "It is a forgone conclusion that democracy in India is suffering from blows every single day. Every tenet of our glorious constitution stands compromised - be it liberty, equality, secularism, or fraternity. It is also beyond doubt that our federal structure, which enfranchised people in the most remote corners, is in grave danger from forces that seek to illegitimately centralise all power.
"Our federal polity, and clearly laid out roles and responsibilities of the Union and State Governments in the Constitution of India, have resulted in a united nation and a cohesive society despite all apprehensions of fragmentation that arose when we achieved independence from colonial rule. However, it is disheartening to note that these principles are being regularly discarded nowadays," he added.
Kejriwal related the situation of Tamil Nadu, where Governor is criticised for sitting on Bills, to the other non-BJP ruled states. He cited the blocking of Delhi Budget presentation and the hinderances to GNCTD's functioning to make his case.
Treading the path of Tamil Nadu assembly, Kejriwal said the Delhi Vidhan Sabha too will table a resolution urging Union government and President to fix a time-limit to approve Bills passed by the respective legislative assemblies.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android