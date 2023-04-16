DVAC searches house of TWAD engineer
TIRUCHY: The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) sleuths on Saturday conducted searches in the house of an executive engineer at the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board (TWAD) on charges of amassing wealth.
Acting on a complaint against the official, Nataraj, a team led by DSP Manikandan, searched his house on Musiri bypass road and a petrol bunk, reportedly owned by him, located on Musiri-Thuraiyur highway a few months ago. Later, a case was registered against Nataraj for amassing wealth by misusing his government position.
A detailed report about the outcome of the search would be submitted before the court, said the DVAC officials.
