DPC officials forcing loadmen to collect ‘bribes’, charges AITUC
TIRUCHY: TNCSC loadmen attached to the AITUC on Saturday charged that they were being forced to collect ‘bribes’ by senior officials and demanded the government to resolve the problem.
Speaking on the sidelines of the state committee meeting, C Chandra Kumar, General Secretary of the AITUC said that the TNCSC should drop the idea of floating tender for the loading and unloading process as it might lead to privatisation. Among other demands, he sought uniform increase in wages for loadmen.
Charging that officials were responsible for the irregularities happening in the DPCs, Chandra Kumar said that senior officials were forcing every loadman to collect bribes from farmers. “If the government curb the bribe menace at DPCs, they should first take action against officials who pressurise load men to collect bribe,” he said.
This apart, officials should instruct the DPC staff to immediately clear the loads as they have the intention to stagnate arrivals, he charged. Meanwhile, Chandra Kumar pointed out that the wages for load men have been increased in certain DPCs and that should be followed in modern rice mills and warehouses.
He also asked the TNCSC to disburse wages on the 5th of every month. He also demanded the officials ensure the basic amenities in all the DPCs.Samikannu, State President and others were present.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android