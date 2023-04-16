‘108’ ambulance is symbol of TN’s identity: Minister
MADURAI: The 108 emergency ambulance service introduced by late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi in 2008 serves as a symbol of Tamil Nadu’s identity, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said while presiding over a programme in Madurai on Sunday.
During the programme organised at the World Tamil Sangam, the Minister said initially the 108 ambulance was introduced with a total of 200 vans across the state and as of now, the number of ambulance vans has gone up to 1,353, catering to the lifesaving needs of people.
“Among the fleet, 205 vans have been equipped with lifesaving apparatus with required medical treatment and 65 vans were facilitated with providing newborn and child care treatments. As many as 293 new ambulance vans have been introduced within a period of one year after the DMK-led government came to power at a cost of Rs102.28 crore,” he said.
The 108 ambulance service in Tamil Nadu serves as a model to other states in India and on a daily average, as many as 12,500 calls are being received to provide emergency medical care. During COVID-19, a total of 542 vans rendered service to the needy. Health Minister said the COVID spread is on the rise and five and half lakh doses of vaccines are currently available and more doses were demanded from the Union government.
On NEET issue, he said President Droupadi Murmu would have take a call and formal procedures have been carried out.
