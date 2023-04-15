TamilNadu

TN: 2 killed in Sivakasi fireworks manufacturing unit blast

The unit is owned by Praveenraj of Sivakasi and has a license from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.
Sivakasi fireworks manufacturing unit blast
Sivakasi fireworks manufacturing unit blastIANS
IANS

CHENNAI: Two persons were killed while two others were injured when a blast occurred on Saturday at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu's Sivakasi.

The deceased have been identified as V. Thangavelu (55) and P. Karuppuswamy (28), both residents of Idaiyankulam village in Virudhunagar district.

The injured individuals -- Karuppammal (54) and R. Marithai (45) have been admitted to the Sivakasi government hospital.

The unit is owned by Praveenraj of Sivakasi and has a license from Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation.

Police said that the incident occurred when the workers were manufacturing crackers in sheds and Karuppuswamy and Thangavel were filling chemicals for making ground chakras.

The blast happened due to friction. Both the workers died on the spot.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

blast
Tamil Nadu
Sivakasi Government Hospital
fireworks manufacturing unit
V. Thangavelu
deceased

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in