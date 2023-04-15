Teachers protest against bringing ADW schools under edu dept
CHENNAI: About 2,500 teachers working in Adi Dravidar Welfare Schools under the department staged a protest against bringing ADW schools under the School Education Department (SED) at Rajarathinam stadium here on Saturday.
With as many as 1,138 ADW schools functioning under the department, the teachers allege that bringing them under SED will not resolve the issue, instead it will create new ones.
"The ADW department is responsible for running these schools and ensuring the students performed and aced in the exams. However, without appointing the necessary teachers and providing the needed facilities at schools, bringing ADW under SED is unfair and an irresponsible action,” said a ADW teacher who participated in the protest.
Another teacher insisted the department officials and ministers of school education and Adi Dravidar Welfare should hold talks with the teachers and other staff at ADW schools before merging the schools.
When asked about a long standing request of ADW officials, including principal secretaries to merge these schools, a teacher said, "The officials who made the request for a merger failed at their duties. They were responsible for running the ADW schools under the department efficiently. Instead, they decided to wash off their duties."
Meanwhile, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) who earlier supported the DMK government's decision to bring ADW schools under SED is now having second thoughts.
Infact, VCK's spokesperson Aadhimozhi took part in the protest and said, "True that we supported the government's decision. But, considering the strong opposition from teachers, we request government to hold talks before bringing the schools under SED."
