TamilNadu

Masked gang robs govt doc of 100 svgn, Rs 20L

Dr Udayakumar (55) was alone at home at Annanagar in Palani when the robbers struck.
Dt Next Bureau

TIRUCHY: A gang of masked men tied up the Chief Doctor of Palani GH and escaped with 100 sovereign jewels and Rs 20 lakh in cash in the early hours of Friday.

Robbery
Palani
Palani GH
Jewel robbery

