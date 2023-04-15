TamilNadu
Masked gang robs govt doc of 100 svgn, Rs 20L
Dr Udayakumar (55) was alone at home at Annanagar in Palani when the robbers struck.
TIRUCHY: A gang of masked men tied up the Chief Doctor of Palani GH and escaped with 100 sovereign jewels and Rs 20 lakh in cash in the early hours of Friday.
Dr Udayakumar (55) was alone at home at Annanagar in Palani when the robbers struck. Police are investigating.
