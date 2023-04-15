Congress to protest across TN against Rahul's disqualification

CHENNAI: According to a Daily Thanthi report, as a protest against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification, it has been announced that the Congress party will hold a rail strike on April 15 (today) across Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu Congress President KS Alagiri will participate at the protest in Egmore.

The defamation case against Rahul Gandhi was filed by former BJP MLA Purnesh Modi. After the disqualification of Rahul's membership from the Lok Sabha, the Congress has been vocal in protests all over the country.

The grand old party has been making an effort to rally like-minded Opposition players around it in the wake of Rahul's loss membership of the Lower House.

Rahul's disqualification is the latest in a series of flashpoints between the Congress and the ruling BJP, with a united Opposition calling it a ploy to divert public attention from the Adani issue.

Rahul Gandhi was elected to Lok Sabha in 2019 from Wayanad in Kerala. The party has said that it will challenge the Surat court verdict in a higher court.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)