Weekly special trains between Hyderabad - Madurai

CHENNAI: South Central Railway has announced weekly special trains in Kacheguda (Hyderabad)– Madurai Sector to avoid extra rush of passengers.

Train no. 07191, the Kacheguda – Madurai weekly special fare will leave Kacheguda at 08:50 pm o­n April 17, 24, May 01, 08, 15, 22, 29, June 05, 12, 19& 26 (on Mondays) and the train will reach Madurai at 08:45 pm, the next day of each services.

In return direction train no. 07192, the Madurai – Kacheguda weekly special will leave Madurai at 05.30 am o­n April - 19, 26, May - 03, 10, 17, 24, 31, June - 07, 14, 21 and 28 (on Wednesdays) and reach Kacheguda at 07.05 am, the next day of each services

The special train have stoppages at Nellore, Ongole, Tirupati, Katpadi, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Tiruchirapalli and Dindigul.

The train coach comprises, one AC first class coach, 2 AC two tier coaches, 6- AC three tier coaches, 7- sleeper class coaches, 2- general second class coaches, one second class coach for physically challenged passengers and one luggage cum Brake Van.

The advance reservation for the weekly special trains opened at 08.00 am on April 14.