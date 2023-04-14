Thiruvalluvar univ semester results shock students
VELLORE: The results of the December semester announced by the Vellore-based Thiruvalluvar University three days ago have left students and professors of the affiliated colleges baffled.
Protesting the discrepancies in the results, students of the Tiruvannamalai Government Arts and Science College have gone on a protest boycotting classes. The issue started after the varsity sent a draft of students’ results to all colleges advising them to keep it confidential and crosscheck if the external, and internal marks and other details were correct.
The draft result was released last week, and the final results were announced three days ago. What shocked students was that some, who had failed in the semester according to the draft result, had passed in the final results announced and vice versa.
Demanding to know whether the varsity was even sure of the corrections undertaken, many students, especially PG scholars, who come from families with poor economic backgrounds, said that they could not afford the revaluation fee of Rs 800 per paper.
“I am confident of passing the semester if I apply for revaluation, but where am I to get the money for each paper,” lamented a girl student on condition of anonymity.
Professors and teachers said that the double-checking of results was a new move by the university.
“The draft result carrying the legend WHI refers to internal marks, while WHE means the results have been withheld for various reasons. Bright students, who usually score in the range of 80s, are shocked to find single digits as their marks,” a college professor said.
Another issue being raised by professors was how the second result was released when the corrected answer scripts were still in valuation centres.
University Exams Controller M Chandran denied any scandal and the confusion was due to teachers not shading the correct forms.
“Some students came to us with four or five marks and when we checked, we found that they had only scored that much,” he added.
Thiruvalluvar University coordination council president G Ilango said, “this act of the university is condemnable as they are playing with the lives of poor students.
