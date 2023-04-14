No fatality reported in 24 hours, toll remains at 38,054

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 493 new COVID cases on Friday taking the total number of cases to 36,01,199. Chennai reported 132 new cases followed by Coimbatore with 43 cases. Kanniyakumari had 41 cases, Chengalpattu had 31, Tiruvallur had 26, and Salem had 23.

TN’s test positivity rate (TPR) stood at 8.6% after 5,688 people were tested in the past 24 hours, with the highest of 11.8% reported in Chengalpattu.

Active cases in the State stood at 2,876 with the highest of 829 active cases reported in Coimbatore. Total recoveries reached 35,60,269. No COVID-related fatality was reported in the past 24 hours. Death toll stood at 38,054.