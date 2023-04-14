Tamilisai Soundararajan
It is not good to underestimate Governors: Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Telangana Governor and Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said that it is not good for State governments to underestimate Governors.

"It is not good for State governments to underestimate governors. Differences in opinion can occur, but those should not be pin-pointed in a very harsh manner, but should be dealt within a friendly manner," she told reporters after paying tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 132nd birth anniversary at Dr BR Ambedkar Manimandapam in Raja Annamalaipuram in Chennai.

She also praised Dr. Ambedkar for forging a vision of what education and society should look like.

