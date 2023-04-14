All eyes on Annamalai as ‘DMK Files’ expected today
CHENNAI: State BJP leader K Annamalai on Thursday posted the message ‘DMK Files — April 14th, 2023 — 10.15 am’’ in his Twitter handle.
The two-line message attracted traction in the social media as the former IPS officer-turned-politician assured that he would expose the scams involving Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin, his family members and party senior ministers, leaders on April 14.
The message was posted along with a short video clip of the pictures of the Chief Minister, his wife Durga Stalin, their son and minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, the CM’s elder brother and former union minister MK Alagiri and their family members.
Annamalai has been mounting high expectations among his supporters that he would expose the scams involving the DMK leaders’ families, starting from the party chief.
The BJP state preident also assured that he would share the bill for his Rafale Watch on the occasion. Since December 17 last year, the Rafale watch issue has been haunting the BJP leader as he frequently encountered the question about his watch bill and its cost.
It all started with the social media post of State Minister for Electricity V Senthilbalaji wondering how a humble farmer with “four goats’’ was wearing the watch that cost around Rs 5 lakh.
