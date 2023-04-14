AIADMK is not functioning like Opposition, says V K Sasikala

CHENNAI: Former general secretary of AIADMK V K Sasikala on Friday said the AIADMK party has failed to act like an opposition party and the ruling DMK party is exploiting the AIADMK party's intra-party dispute to its advantage.

"The intra-party dispute in the AIADMK is stopping the party from functioning like the prime opposition party. It is not a good sign to see the AIADMK functionaries fight over seats inside the assembly hall. This gives a free-hand for the DMK government to act according to their interest, without considering the welfare of the people," Sasikala told reporters after paying floral tribute to the portrait of Dr Ambedkar birth anniversary at her residence in Chennai.

She further said that the DMK government has been using the Kodanad estate case only during election times. "Only an inquiry is going on, but no action has been taken in that case. The issue is being used only during the election period," she said.

"I will respond to the question only after I receive an invite," she said while reacting to a question whether she would participate in the Tiruchy conference organised by deposed AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on April 24.

She hinted that she was yet to receive the invite from OPS.

She also criticised the DMK government for having a strained relationship with Governor R N Ravi. It would not augur well for the people. Hence, they should put aside their difference of opinion and maintain a healthy relationship with the Governor, Sasikala said while responding to a question on ongoing tussle between the Governor and the TN government over the pending bills.