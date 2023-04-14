3 kids of Tiruchy home die due to respiratory issues
TIRUCHY: Three baby girls from a children’s home died from different days till Wednesday late hours due to respiratory problems in Tiruchy Government Hospital despite prolonged treatment.
It is said, the SOC SEAD, a government-supported children’s home where the abandoned just born babies who are rescued by the Childline and other organisations are being taken care of and later would be handed over for adoption after legal proceedings.
There are as many as 35 babies in the age group between one day and nine months being taken care of at the children’s home.
On March 30, as many as 20 children were taken to the Primary Health Centre by the home authorities for regular vaccination.
However, among them, 13 were found to have some complications and so they were rushed to Tiruchy GH for treatment where they were undergoing treatment.
While 10 babies were discharged on different dates, three babies who were not recovering from the problems underwent medication.
However, a few days back, a one-month-old baby died without responding to the treatment.
On Wednesday night, a 57-day old baby girl died despite treatment and later in the night a three-month-old baby girl also died.
Meanwhile, on information, Collector M Pradeep Kumar who visited the home inspected the home and found that the children who died were already rescued in critical condition.
He said that the home administration was demanding more number of caretakers to handle the babies and the Collector ordered to appoint more caretakers. He said that the other babies are stable and healthy.
In the meantime, the Srirangam police registered a case and are investigating.
