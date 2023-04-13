Tamil language is very old, Hindi can’t be imposed on it: TN Guv

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi addressed students studying Tamil in Banaras Hindu University at Governor's House in Guindy today.
While addressing the students the Governor said "Hindi cannot be imposed on the Tamil language as it is very old. Not only Hindi.. No other language can be imposed on it."
"Tamil language is more ancient than Hindi where as Sanskrit is the only language as ancient as Tamil. Thirukkural is a book that provides all the necessary ideas for human society. Everyone should study Thirukkural deeply,” the Governor added.
