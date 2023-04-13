Justice K Chandru to make recommendations to better govt observation homes

CHENNAI: In the wake of multiple incidents pertaining to juveniles escaping government observation homes and other untoward activities concerning children living there, the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department has constituted a one-man committee comprising retired Justice K Chandru.

The former Judge K Chandru of Madras High Court has been directed to recommend the measures to government for effective functioning and administration of government observation homes, special homes and place of safety as per the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015.

This committee is to be active for four months and will be extendable upto six more months.

Subsequently, for the same the director of the Department of Social Defence has drafted a term of references comprising key factors.

The terms have insisted to study the existing procedures and practices followed in homes with respect to admission, internment and discharge of inmates and give recommendations for its reforms.

Additionally, the existing infrastructure and amenities will also be assessed and recommendations will be provided regarding adequacy, upkeep and maintenance and among others.

Further, an existing procedure regarding health checkup and status of medical facilities will be assessed, along with, reviewing the modalities and methods currently adopted for training and education of inmates, including vocational training as well as staff in the homes.

In case of food, the terms detailed reviewing the norms for quantity and quality of food provided at the home along with checking the requirement and qualification of officers and staff employed there.

When asked about outside participation, the former judge will review the participation and roles of stakeholders such as subject experts and NGOs.

Lastly, the Justice Chandru in the given time span will review the status of after-care arrangements too. In each of the terms, appropriate recommendations will be provided by the committee.

Besides this, the one man committee has been requested for other recommendations regarding legal provisions in JJ Act.