Job guarantee scheme worker kills self

MADURAI: A 31-year old woman, who worked in the 100-day job scheme in Madurai district, allegedly committed suicide on Wednesday after she jumped out from a running bus. The deceased victim has been identified as Nagalakshmi, resident of Maittanpatti village near Kalligudi, Madurai district.

The victim was a mother of five girl children. Nagalakshmi was dejected and frustrated after the ward members of the village including Veerakumar, Balamurugan and Muthu, clerk scolded her in abusive words and works were not properly allotted to her.

The frustrated Nagalakshmi while traveling along with her two children in the bus bound for Thirumangalam from the village, handed over her two children to a fellow passenger and also a letter before jumping out of the bus at Sivarakottai. Kalligudi police took the injured victim Nagalakshmi to Thirumangalam GH, where a doctor declared her dead. Based on a complaint by Ganesan, husband of the deceased, a case has been filed.