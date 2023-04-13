5 int’l passengers among 469 new cases reported in State
CHENNAI: Another death due to COVID-19 was reported in the State on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-related fatalities to 38,053.
A 96-year-old male from Chennai with comorbidities such as heart disease, diabetes and hypertension, was admitted to a private hospital on April 10 with complaints of fever and cough for 2 days after testing positive for COVID-19.
The patient died the next day due to COVID-induced pneumonia and hypoxic ischemic encephalopathy.
Meanwhile, the State has been witnessing a steady rise in the number of new cases. With 5 international passengers, Tamil Nadu has 36,00,237 cases so far.
Chennai recorded 117 new cases followed by Coimbatore with 46 cases, Chengalpattu 40 cases, and Kanniyakumari 27 cases. Other districts reported less than 20 cases.
Tamil Nadu’s test positivity rate was 8.3% after 5,012 people were tested in the past 24 hours. With 12.2%, Chengalpattu district has recorded the highest TPR.
Active cases in the State stood at 2,489 with the highest of 777 in the city. At least 243 recoveries were reported, taking the total to 35,59,695.
Meanwhile, Puducherry registered 104 new COVID cases on Thursday.
Director of Health G Sriramulu, said in a press release: “An 85-year-old man with co-morbidities like diabetes and hypertension succumbed to COVID in Karaikal today. In all, 1,978 people have died of COVID in the Union Territory till now.”
Last week, the Puducherry government made it mandatory for people to wear masks in public places.
