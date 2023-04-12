Stalin asks non-BJP CMs to adopt resolutions for time-bound assent to Bills

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has asked all non-BJP chief ministers to adopt resolutions similar to the TN Legislative Assembly in their respective state legislatures to uphold the sovereignty and self-respect of the State Governments and the Legislatures.

The ruling DMK on Monday (April 10) adopted a resolution urging the Union government and the President to fix a time limit for Governors to approve the bills passed by the State legislatures.

Enclosing an extract of the resolution passed by the Tamil Nadu State Legislative Assembly, Stalin, in his demi-official letter addressed to non-BJP chief ministers on Tuesday (April 12) said, "I am sure that you will agree with the spirit and content of the resolution, and extend your support in this regard to uphold the sovereignty and self-respect of the State Governments and the Legislatures by passing a similar resolution in your State Assembly."

"As you are aware, Indian democracy today stands at crossroads and increasingly we are witnessing the fading away of the spirit of cooperative federalism from the governance of the Nation," Stalin said, seeking to rally the Opposition on the issue of union government-appointed governors indefinitely delaying assent to Bills passed by the state legislatures in opposition-ruled states.

Citing the Constitutional roles of the Union and State Governments and Governors, the Chief Minister said that such time-tested principles were neither respected nor followed now, affecting the functioning of the State governments.

Arguing that state administrations were brought to a standstill due to some governors indefinitely holding various Bills duly passed by the State Legislatures, Stalin said that considering various aspects of the issue, Tamil Nadu government took several efforts to clarify the doubts and concerns raised by the Governor on the bills sent for approval including the 'Bill to Ban Online Rummy'.

"As our efforts failed and as we came to know that many other states have similar issues, we in Tamil Nadu deemed it fit to pass a Resolution in our State Assembly urging the Union Government and the President of India to fix a time limit for the Governors to approve the Bills passed by the respective Legislatures," Stalin added.