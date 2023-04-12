Protection against heat wave: Ma Su advises to adjust lifestyle

CHENNAI: Health Minister Ma Subramanian participated in an awareness programme on protection against heat wave and extreme summer conditions.

He talked about how to avoid the severity of heat during summer and adjust our lifestyle accordingly.

As the summer has set in, the effects of scorching sun is increasing, especially in districts, including Vellore, Ranipet, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram.

The temperature has been increasing in other districts including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Namakkal, Karur, Tiruchy, Perambalur, Ariyalur, Ramanathapuram and Thoothukudi districts.

The Health Minister said that there is a possibility of severe headache, dizziness, palpitations, muscle cramps, convulsions and loss of self-consciousness due to heat exposure.

People should drink water frequently to protect ourselves from the effects of heat. Also, lemon, watermelon, melon fruit juices, buttermilk, lassi etc. should be consumed often.

He added that people should wear thin, light coloured cotton clothes and avoid going out unnecessarily. Pregnant women, elderly, people working outdoors, people with heart disease, high blood pressure and mental disorders are more affected by the effects of sun, therefore, these people should be more aware.

It is advisable to avoid going outside during hot weather between 11 am to 3 pm.

Alcoholic beverages, tea, coffee, carbonated soft drinks and sugary soft drinks should be avoided.

He added that in case of symptoms such as fainting, confusion, or others, people should immediately call 108 or 104 emergency helpline and give them first aid.

The person should be moved to a cooler location if possible, while waiting for help.

Meanwhile, the experts advise to not consume artificially ripened fruits.

The Health Secretary has instructed that the officials of the Food Safety Department to inspect the places where such fruits are sold and conduct raids and take appropriate action. The general public can contact the food safety department on WhatsApp number 94440 42322 and make a complaint, and legal action will be taken against the concerned traders immediately.