No case in Tirupur, HC rejects Umrao’s anticipatory bail plea
CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed the Uttar Pradesh’s BJP spokesperson Prashant Patel Umrao’s anticipatory bail (AB) petition for false tweet regarding migrant labourers being attacked in Tamil Nadu, as there was no case registered against him in Tirupur.
Umrao was booked by the Thoothukudi police under sections 153, 153A, 504 and 505 of the IPC for allegedly spreading false information on the alleged attacks against migrants from Bihar in the State.
While the Madurai bench of the court granted anticipatory bail to Umrao in Thoothukudi, he had moved the HC seeking anticipatory bail in the case filed in Tirupur. In the petition, he had claimed that the false complaint was given against him on account of political vendetta.
Umrao had also contended that his twitter account was hacked, and the tweets were posted by hawkers and that he had nothing to do with it. Earlier, the High Court had told the police department to file details of the cases registered against Umrao and adjourned the hearing.
When this petition came up for hearing before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira, the police submitted that there was no case registered against Umrao in Tirupur. Accepting this, the court disposed of his AB petition.
