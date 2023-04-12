Idols theft case: Prison term for convicts upheld
MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court upheld the three-year imprisonment of three convicts Justin, Altrine Prabhu and Dhivakar, in a idol theft case in Thanjavur.
On June 6 in 2010, some metal idols worth around Rs 2.56 lakh were stolen from Thilaisthanam Arulmigu Girutha Pureeshwarar temple. Following this, Maruvur police registered a case under Sections 457(2) and 380(2) of IPC against four persons.
On perusal of oral and documentary evidence, the trial court found three of the four accused guilty of stealing the idols and awarded three years rigorous imprisonment, besides ordering them to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 each. If the convicts fail to pay the fine, they have to undergo an additional three months simple imprisonment for the offence punishable under Section 457(2) of IPC, the court said. The counsels appearing for the petitioners contended that the recovery of idols was not in accordance with law. The idols, which were recovered as per the confession statement were not duly identified by the de facto complainant and it violated the provision under Section 27 of the Indian Evidence Act.
The government counsel said procedures were duly followed by the investigating officer and proved the case of the prosecution beyond any doubt. Considering the gravity of the offence and the manner in which they committed the theft, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan ordered that petitioners were not entitled to release under the Probation of Offenders Act, 1958. Accordingly, the conviction and sentence made in 2015 was upheld.
