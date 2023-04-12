Guj woman kidnap case: HC rejects parents’ bail plea
MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court on Wednesday dismissed anticipatory bail pleas of the parents and relatives of Krithika Patel, a 21-year old Gujarati woman, who earlier married to a software engineer in Tenkasi and later allegedly abducted by her family.
Earlier, Mariappan Vineeth of Kottakulam, Sengottai taluk, Tenkasi district, who fell in love and got married to Krithika, lodged a complaint with Courtallam police, Tenkasi district against 12 persons, including the parents of Krithika, claiming that his wife was abducted and taken to her native place by her family members.
Krithika’s parents, Naveen Patel and Dharmistha Patel, her second husband Maitrik Patel and her relatives Vishal, Keerthi Patel, and Shamugaraj filed petitions seeking anticipatory bail.
Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan, after the hearing, denied the request for Krithika’s appearance through video conference, citing that this case assumes more significance and questioned where the woman’s parents and the second husband were living.
Further, the Judge said there were possibilities of destroying evidence and hiding witnesses and therefore dismissed the anticipatory bail pleas of Krithika’s parents and relatives. Moreover, the Judge said the police could take the petitioners into their custody for any inquiry in the case if required.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android