Death during delivery: Doc held in Salem
COIMBATORE: The Vazhapadi police in Salem arrested a woman doctor on Monday night for medical negligence resulting in the death of a minor during delivery in her seventh month of pregnancy.
The preterm baby, which was dumped in the bin has been rescued and is undergoing treatment in the government hospital in Salem. Police said doctor R Selvambal in Vazhapadi had induced labour in the 17 year old girl, who became pregnant out of a relationship with a relative youth.
After delivery, the victim began to gasp due to postnatal complications and was rushed to the government hospital, where doctors declared her to be brought dead. It was during a joint inspection by police and staff of the health department that they found the newborn in a bin.
Acting on a complaint by Jayaselvi, Chief Medical Officer of Vazhapadi GH, the police registered a case against the doctor under sections including IPC 304 (ii) and 315 and as well as Pocso Act.
Even as the police were preparing to arrest the doctor, Selvambal developed health issues and was admitted in the government hospital for treatment on Saturday night.
As she continued to be under treatment, Salem special court for Pocso cases judge Jayanthi visited the hospital on Monday night and issued an order to remand her for 15 days. She is likely to be shifted to prison soon.
Police said an inquiry is underway to arrest the youth, who was in a relationship with the minor and went into hiding soon after her death. An official privy to the investigation said that action is also likely to be initiated against the parents of the minor for taking the girl for an illegal abortion.
