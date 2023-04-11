Sibling dispute over property ends in murder in Tiruchy, 3 get lifeterm

TIRUCHY: Tiruchy Court on Monday awarded life imprisonment to three accused including siblings in a murder case after a dispute in sharing the ancestral property.

According to the prosecution, there was a prolonged dispute between the siblings K Murugesan (48), K Periyasamy (45) and K Annavi (62) over the sharing of an ancestral property. On January 17, 2018, in one such quarrel, Periyasamy, Annavi and Annavi’s son Sathyaraj (29) picked up a quarrel with Murugesan when the siblings and Sathyaraj attacked Murugesan with lethal weapons which eventually led to his demise.

On information, Musiri police team led by Inspector Jayachithra rushed to the spot and retrieved the body. Based on the complaint by M Govindammal, wife of the deceased Murugesan, the police registered a case under various sections including IPC 302 (murder) and arrested the trio.