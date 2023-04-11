Online Gambling Bill: TN Police preparing list of apps, sites to be banned

CHENNAI: Soon after the Tamil Nadu government on Tuesday published in its gazette the legislation on banning online gambling, the police began enforcement operations to track down the illegal activities related to online gambling.

This came a day after Governor RN Ravi gave assent to the Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, police are preparing a list of online games to be banned to send notices to companies concerned. As part of phase 1, the cybercrime wing began surveying apps and websites.

Besides, a panel to regulate online games will be constituted soon and will be headed by a person who has retired from the service in a post not less than that of the state Chief Secretary. The members will include retired Inspector Generals of Police who have technical experience.

The panel will act as a grievance redressal body and the decision of the panel will be final and gives no recourse to any further legal proceedings.

The panel can impose a fine of Rs 5,000 and three months imprisonment or both, as per the gazette notification.