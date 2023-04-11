Mudumalai reopens after PM Modi’s visit
COIMBATORE: The Mudumalai Tiger Reserve (MTR) has reopened for tourists on Monday following a four-day closure due to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the region.
As part of the enhanced security arrangements, all guest houses, resorts, restaurants, and other shops remained shut from 6-9 April, and vehicle safaris were suspended in Mudumalai during the mornings and evenings.
During his visit, PM Modi travelled to Theppakadu elephant camp by road from Bandipur Tiger Reserve, where he interacted with Bomman and Bellie, the now famous “Elephant Whisperer” couple. He later flew out by helicopter to Mysuru.
The forest department lifted the restrictions and reopened all resorts, restaurants, and vehicle safaris in Mudumalai on Monday. The tourist turnout remained low during the mornings but picked up considerably in the evenings.
Tourists primarily visited the Theppakadu elephant camp to catch a glimpse of Raghu and Bommi, the two elephants that were featured in an Oscar-winning documentary. They also took the opportunity to take photos with the indigenous couple, Bomman and Bellie, whose strong bonding with the two elephant calves won accolades.
Officials of the forest department said that they expect a heavier turnout of tourists to Mudumalai than in the previous year’s once vacation for the students commences.
