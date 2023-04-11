Bride rushes to write exam minutes after wedding in Thanjavur
TIRUCHY: Just after tying the knot, a newly-wed bride rushed to the examination centre while the groom happily waited outside until she finished the exam in Thanjavur on Monday.
I Indumathi (21), from Udayarpalayam in Ariyalur has been pursuing her final year of MSc Physics at a private college in Kumbakonam where she appeared in full bridal attire.
Her parents had scheduled her wedding with P Sudarsan from Kattumannarkoil in Cuddalore district on Monday between 9 am and 12.30 pm when her final semester exams also coincided with the date.
Since her exams commenced on Monday, Indumathi appealed to her parents to allow her to appear it. Her parents spoke to the groom Sudarsan who was also in full support of it.
As per schedule, the wedding was solemnised after which Sudarsan took Indumathy to the exam centre in her college.
Subsequently, the parents of the newly-wed couple, along with Sudarsan waited in the college premises until Indumathi finished her exam.
Soon after she finished the exam, she came out and both the parents welcomed her and took her back to the wedding hall to continue with the rest of the wedding festivities.
Indumathi fell short of words to express her gratitude to her husband and his parents.
