'AMMK will fight against any anti-people projects in state'

TIRUCHY: The AMMK will fight in the forefront against any anti-people project forced upon Tamil Nadu, said party general secretary TTV Dhinakaran on Monday.

Speaking to reporters in Thanjavur, Dhinakaran said the Centre and state should not implement any anti-people project in the Delta region. “Not only in the Delta region, but also in any other part of the state, the AMMK will lead the protest and fight until the project has been withdrawn,” Dhinakaran claimed.

He appealed to the state and Centre not to implement any project that poses a threat to the agricultural activities in the state. “We are very particular about this and our cadre will stand in the forefront to fight against such projects,” he added.

Meanwhile, Dhinakaran refused to comment on the alliance between the BJP and the AIADMK and said he was not interested in intervening into the other party affairs. He also refused to comment about the participation of VK Sasikala in a conference organised by the OPS faction of AIADMK in Tiruchy on April 24.