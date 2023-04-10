Online Gambling Act will be published in gazette today: Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday told the State Assembly that Governor has given assent for the Bill banning Online Gambling and it would be published in the gazette today itself.

After the end of the debate on the demand for grants for Commercial Taxes, Registration and Information and Publicity, Stalin told the Assembly that after the passage of the resolution in the Assembly on pending bills, including the bill banning online gambling with the Governor, how it will affect the state administration and impacting the lives of youngsters. "We also referred to Governor's controversial public statements. After the passing of the resolution, I like to inform the House that Governor has given his consent for the online gambling banning bill today. The Act will be published in the gazette today itself," he said after the Ministers finished their replies.