New strain of Covid not severe, TN is prepared, says Ma Su

CHENNAI: CHENNAI: With 369 new cases, including passengers from Singapore, Thailand and UAE, the total cases in the state reached 35,99,018 on Sunday.
Addressing the media persons on Monday the Health Minister said, "Around 11,000 government hospitals in Tamil Nadu are being tested on corona treatment facilities today and tomorrow. Trainings on how to treat an infected patient also are being given."
"RT-PCR test centers are ready at 78 places and tests are done for those who show symptoms of cold, cough and fever. In Tamil Nadu, the availability of medicines, bed facilities are ready and the new strain of coronavirus infection is not severe. There is currently no necessity for oxygen cylinders in Tamil Nadu," he said.
There are no clusters found in the State and only individual cases are found. Around 64,281 beds and 24,500 oxygen ventilators are been kept ready. More than 33,000 beds are equipped with oxygen facility, Ma Subramanian further added.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android