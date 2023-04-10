Join BJP if you want: Duraimurugan takes on Governor RN Ravi

Lauding the Chief Minister for moving a carefully worded resolution devoid of acrimony at the right time, the Leader of the House reiterated the DMK's long-held view against the post of governor ever since the time the party was uncertain of capturing power in the State, and said, "I am of the view that the institution of Governor should be abolished."

Asserting that the Union government created the post of governors, who are responsible for most confusions in the states, to dissolve state governments by invoking Article 356 of the Constitution, Duraimurugan said that the former governor of West Bengal has been made the chairman of Rajya Sabha for the confusion he created there. "Our governor has developed a desire that he might get a position if he also creates problems (for the state government) here," he added.

Reading out the excerpts of Article 200 of the Constitution defining the Governor's options in handling a bill sent by the State Assembly, the senior minister in the cabinet said that the governor was acting in violation of the Constitution. "If you subscribe to the ideology of a political party, resign. Go and join the BJP."

Taunting the opposition AIADMK for questioning the relaxation of Assembly rule to move the resolution, he said, "They are the ones who taught how to relax Assembly rules. They pounced on Chenna Reddy only after relaxing the rules."

Recalling the Raj Bhavan tea party they attended at the request of the governor after boycotting one earlier, Duraimurugan said that a film on Indian independence struggle was played at the tea party.

"Everyone was shown. Savarkar was repeatedly shown. But in the end, neither Gandhi nor Nehru was shown in it. Is there independence without Gandhi? Whose father's money are you spending to air a film without Gandhi," he added. A sarcastic Speaker M Appavu added vigour to the debate by saying, "For them. It is only Godse."