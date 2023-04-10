Implement SC order on revenue assistant promotion: Ramadoss

CHENNAI: As the Supreme Court has directed the State to implement a government order issued in 1995 pertaining to appointing revenue officers in the revenue department, PMK founder S Ramadoss urged the state government to implement the order from the date of apex court order instead of date of issue of order (1995).

The court order mandates graduates to be appointed as revenue assistants and was passed in last Septenber.

In his statement, Ramadoss pointed out that more than 200 revenue officers, who were promoted from junior assistants for the past 25 years, get demoted. "If the government order is implemented from 1995, district revenue officers, revenue divisional officers and tahsildar will be demoted as they are appointed as Group-4 officers based on SSLC education qualification," he said.

As the district revenue officers and revenue divisional officers have powers of executive magistrate, they would have passed several judgements. "If they get demoted from the date of issue of government order, what will happen to the judgements they passed? This will create confusion in the administration," he added.

He urged the government to implement the recent order from the date of the Supreme Court order to avoid confusion.