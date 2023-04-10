Excavations at Kizhnamandi generate public interest
TIRUVANNAMALAI: Archaeological excavations happening for the last few days at Kizhnamandi village near Vandavasi in Tiruvannamalai district have generated great interest among locals, sources revealed.
The excavations for which the Tamil Nadu government sanctioned Rs 30 lakh and which were inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin from Chennai are at the village located between Vandavasi and Thellar.
Secretary of Tiruvannamalai Centre for Historical Research S Balamurugan said, “We had requested such excavations through a petition to the government in 2020. We followed it up and when the State Archaeology Commissioner came to Tiruvannamalai last year. We met him and personally spoke about the location which has now resulted in the excavations beginning.”
Excavation Director Victor Gnanaraj told DT Next that the work is planned till the month of September depending on the availability of funds and treasures being unearthed.
Asked whether this would be on the lines of Keezhadi, he said, “Keezhadi belongs to the Sangam age where Kizhnamandi is a megalithic site. As it is a burial site we will not have to dig deep.”
Asked about the labour involved in the removal of soil, he said, “Presently there are eight persons at work. Their work is being overseen by two research scholars from Chennai. The scholars will guide the workers on the correct procedure for removing the soil.”
“With ancient relics being discovered from various parts of the Tiruvannamalai district at regular intervals, the idea is also to search for relics or remnants of ancient habitations nearby,” Gnanaraj said.
“Raj Paneerselvam of the Tiruvannamalai Heritage Centre who has been involved in such finds locally has promised to brief us about the search for habitations,” he added. Meanwhile, Balamurugan said he would also visit the site in a week or so. However, relics will be found only after digging a certain depth.
“The area has revealed remnants of dual-coloured pottery (red and black) which is an indication of relics that would be discovered,” Balamurugan said.
