Chopped body parts, head of man recovered; wife remanded

CHENNAI: Police recovered the body parts of the 29-year-old man, from Chennai, who was allegedly killed by a sex worker turned wife of the vicitm in Pudukkottai. She had chopped his body and buried them near Kovalam beach and temple pond in the locality.

Police was looking for the head of the body since last Sunday when the woman, Bagyalakhami, (38), confessed the crime.

Police said the deceased Jayanthan (29) of Villpuram was working with a private airline at the Chennai airport and was staying with his sister in Nanganallur.

On March 18, Jayanthan informed his sister that he would be travelling to his native Villupuram directly from work.

However, after Jayanthan failed to return home even after two days and his mobile phone switched off, his sister filed a complaint at the Pazhavanthangal police station.

The police, tracking the mobile phone signals, found Jayanthan had travelled to Pudukottai. The police special team went to Pudukottai on April 1 and detained Bagyalakshmi, a call girl.

Police said Bagyalakshmi chopped Jayanthan's body into pieces and carried them in a sack bag and suitcase to Kovalam on March 20 and 26 and buried it in the locality.

The police further said Jayanthan became friends with Bagyalakshmi in 2020 through a call girl racket and both of them got secretly married in Villupuram. Later in 2021, she got separated from Jayanthan and went back to her earlier profession.

On March 19, Jayanthan is believed to have travelled to Pudukottai to meet Bagyalakshmi where after a fight she murdered him.

Last week, the police recovered the parts of the body from Kovalam beach but the head and other few parts were missing. Later on Sunday, the police team managed to recover all the parts from a pond near Kovalam. The body parts were sent to the Chengalpattu GH.

Since a DNA test has to be performed to confirm that it is Jayanthan, the police have asked his blood relations to visit the Chengalpattu GH. On Sunday night Bagyalakshmi was remanded in judicial custody and was sent to prison.

The police are also searching for Shankar of Pudukottai and Kovalam temple priest Velmurugan who had allegedly helped Bagyalakshmi in burying the body.