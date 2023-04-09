Udhayakumar serves legal notice to Governor

CHENNAI: Kudunkulam anti-nuclear activist SP Udhayakumar sends legal notice to Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi on Saturday for his alleged remarks that the protestors were funded by foreign agents. The legal notice by advocate M Radhakrishnan mentioned that during the interaction with civil service aspirants on April 6th, the governor made a categorical statement that the said protest was funded by foreign countries and you have thereby insulted thousands of men and women who had participated in the protest in the public interest. There is no basis whatsoever for your assertion that the said protest was funded by foreign countries, read the notice. “My client hopes that you, as the Governor of Tamil Nadu, will immediately make appropriate amends to the said false statement made against my client who was the coordinator of the protest against Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant in Tamil Nadu and all those protestors against Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, and will not drive my client to have recourse to law,” the notice read.